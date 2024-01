Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this preview clip from “Clash of the Skywalkers,” Luke Skywalker has a head-on encounter with Emperor Palpatine…and finds himself trailed by the entire Imperial fleet. LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles “Clash of the Skywalkers” premieres Sunday, November 23, on Disney XD!