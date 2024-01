Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Get a sneak peek at the brand new animated series, LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, premiering Monday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. EST on Disney XD! Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers, a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space, and features Star Wars heroes and villains from across the saga.