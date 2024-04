Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate the announce of Clone Force 99 and Omega returning in 2022 for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2, get ready for some scary stories in LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales coming to Disney+ this October, and brush up on our droid care routine for the newly announced Star Wars Tamagotchi. Plus, we chat with Gwendoline Yeo on giving Nala Se her voice.