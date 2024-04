Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we announce how you can vote for your favorite Star Wars minifigure of all time with LEGO's Star Wars Minifigure Madness, check out which new Black Series action figures are being released by Hasbro to celebrate Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary, and Bo-Katan Kryze enters the holotables in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Plus, we give you a rundown of essential reads to get to know Jaxxon.