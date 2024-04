Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, the LEGO Group turns R2-D2 into an adorable new construction set, Hasbro celebrates Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary with some new Black Series action figures, and Dok-Ondar warms a space stool at Seezelslak's Cantina in ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. Plus, Art Trooper and ILM Art Director Eric Tobiason stops by to tell us what three items from the Star Wars galaxy he would add to his personal collection.