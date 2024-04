Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we countdown to the holidays with the LEGO group's newly unveiled Star Wars Advent Calendar set, prep for the Comic-Con@Home Lucasfilm Publishing panel, and catch up on the latest nail-biting episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. Plus, we chat with voice actor Vanessa Marshall about the return of Hera Syndulla.