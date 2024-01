Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Experience the galaxy in the critically acclaimed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with even more characters! Get the Galactic Edition and play as over 400 characters from the expanded galaxy including Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett, and more!