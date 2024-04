Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reopen our tab at Seezelslak's bar for ILMxLAB's sequel to Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, take a look at some upcoming Star Wars Marvel comic previews, and return to Kamino with Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+. Plus, we get all the intel about Crosshair's inhibitor chip from head writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau.