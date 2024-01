Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we have the exclusive first look at Kylo Ren's new ship in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, go inside the Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disney Parks called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, talk with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast at D23, and much more!