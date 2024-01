Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Unwilling to tell her master, Anakin Skywalker, that her lightsaber had been stolen, Ahsoka seeks aid from Jocasta Nu in the Jedi Archives. Nu introduces her to the ancient Jedi Master, Tera Sinube, who has an extensive knowledge of the Coruscant underworld.