ILMxLAB Hatches Project Porg and More on The Mandalorian

This week on The Star Wars Show, if you've ever wanted a porg to follow you home, ILMxLAB and Magic Leap have you covered with Star Wars: Project Porg and we take another look at The Mandalorian, the upcoming live-action Star Wars streaming series. Plus, Andi sits down with Star Wars author and Robot Chicken writer Kevin Shinick, Our Star Wars Stories takes Manhattan for a special panel at New York Comic Con, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes unleashes Jedi Knight Revan, and more!