In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, Krystina updates the High Republic timeline, reveals a massive handmade model of the Starlight Beacon, and finds out if personal and emotional attachments in the High Republic era are forbidden for the Jedi. Plus, we take a deep dive into the latest releases with authors Cavan Scott and Justina Ireland, as well as Lucasfilm Publishing's Jennifer Heddle.