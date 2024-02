Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode of Star Wars: The High Republic Show, Krystina takes a look back at the entirety of Phase I, checks out some amazing High Republic Cosplay from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, and reveals some sweet exclusive reveals including the brand new crawl for Phase II. Plus, we sit down with Zoraida Córdova, George Mann, and Tessa Gratton to chat about their new books coming to Phase II.