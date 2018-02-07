GOT Creators Making New Star Wars Films, Up Close with the Falcon, and YOUR Solo Teaser Reactions!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we recap the big news that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films, we take a 360 look at the new/old Millennium Falcon from Solo: A Star Wars Story, show your Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser trailer reactions, talk with Lucasfilm archivist Madlyn Burkert about her work and check out original Star Wars props, and more!