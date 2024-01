Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Emperor Palpatine's battlestation is operational but he is struggling to come with a good name for it. He calls on Darth Vader for some feedback and doesn't like what he gets. Whilst this discussion is taking place Palpatine gets some bad news which ultimately helps him come up with a name. Submitted by Doug T. from New Zealand.