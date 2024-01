Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

A droid's legacy describes a story to preserve the plans of the Death Star. There are rumors about an already deceased spy. The short film shows a sandcrawler scene in which a defective imperial K-2SO droid is found. In his hands he carries a data stick which will play a decisive role again. Submitted by Bernd P.