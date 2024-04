Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Experience all nine saga films like never before in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Play through the adventures of Anakin Skywalker, help Luke Skywalker battle Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine, and duel for the fate of the galaxy with Rey and Kylo Ren in the new LEGO video game that immerses you in Star Wars like you’ve never seen it.