Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get ready to meet different creatures from around the galaxy in Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures, check out the latest batch of products for Bring Home the Bounty, and get into the Halloween spirit with some Star Wars: Terrifying Tales posters. Plus, we sit down with Masi Oka to chat about Star Wars: Visions on Disney+.