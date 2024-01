Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reveal the cover for the upcoming From a Certain Point of View: Return of the Jedi, get a first look at Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion, and get excited for the Star Wars Celebration panels and Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Plus, everyone's favorite adoptive dad, Pedro Pascal stops in to talk The Mandalorian Season 3.