Force For Change - Your Chance to Win a Trip to Lucasfilm or a Signed Sphero BB-8
Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Oscar Issac reveals that this week, the first four people to donate or raise at least $500 for Star Wars: Force For Change will have the chance to win a Star Wars prize pack including a BB-8 powered by Sphero signed by J.J. Abrams and Kathleen Kennedy! Plus, the top fundraiser this week has the chance to win a tour of Lucasfilm in San Francisco and get to screen any Star Wars movie in their private theater. In addition, Star Wars: Force for Change will match the donations of Star Wars fans to four select charities up to $1 million until May the 4th.
Browse Videos
All
All