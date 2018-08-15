First Look at New Scene from Solo Novelization and Head of ILM Rob Bredow!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week, we reveal the first excerpt from the Solo: A Star Wars Story novelization, get an exciting update on ILMxLAB and The VOID's Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, take a closer look at what it takes to be a senior concept artist on a Star Wars film, and Andi sits down with Head of ILM and VFX Supervisor on Solo, Rob Bredow. Plus, we have more Star Wars Fan Awards pro tips from the Lucasfilm Story Group's Matt Martin.