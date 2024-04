Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we welcome notorious bounty hunter Fennec Shand to the holotables in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, check out the newest posters for Star Wars: Visions on Disney+, and celebrate 10 years of Star Wars Reads with some fun downloads over on StarWars.com. Plus, Jamie Chung stops by to talk about voicing Misa in the Star Wars: Visions short "Akakiri".