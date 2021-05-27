Fennec Shand Gets Animated, Han Solo Joins the Game, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, everyone's favorite smuggler turned Rebel hero joins Star Wars Pinball VR with a Classic Trilogy era table, we get hyped for the return of Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, and take a look at an exclusive cover of Cavan Scott's upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel The Rising Storm. Plus, we find out what it was like working with Ming-Na Wen for Star Wars: The Bad Batch with head writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau.