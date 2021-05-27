Fennec Shand Gets Animated, Han Solo Joins the Game, and More!

This week in Star Wars, everyone's favorite smuggler turned Rebel hero joins Star Wars Pinball VR with a Classic Trilogy era table, we get hyped for the return of Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+, and take a look at an exclusive cover of Cavan Scott's upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic novel The Rising Storm. Plus, we find out what it was like working with Ming-Na Wen for Star Wars: The Bad Batch with head writer Jennifer Corbett and supervising director Brad Rau.
