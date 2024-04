Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get excited for all the new Lucasfilm announces, learn more about The High Republic in the pages of Star Wars Insider #199, and accept the call to adventure with Mando in the new Hero's Journey Event in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Plus, we reminisce back to when each sequel trilogy film and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit the big screen.