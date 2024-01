Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this Star Wars Celebration packed episode of The Star Wars Show we are getting ready for the big event in Chicago. Plus, we take a look at the newly release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order teaser image, hear some of the voices from Star Wars Dooku: Jedi Lost, and share some details on panels you should attend at Star Wars Celebration.