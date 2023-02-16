Edge of Balance Cover Reveal, Women's History Month Comic Cover First Look, and More!
This week in Star Wars, we reveal the the cover of the new Star Wars: The High Republic, Edge of Balance - Precedent cover, celebrate Halloween early with Cavan Scott's Tales from the Death Star, and get a first look at three Marvel variant covers for Women's History Month. Plus, we awe over the family-like dynamic between the voice actors behind Clone Force 99 with Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.
