Edge of Balance Cover Reveal, Women's History Month Comic Cover First Look, and More!

Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we reveal the the cover of the new Star Wars: The High Republic, Edge of Balance - Precedent cover, celebrate Halloween early with Cavan Scott's Tales from the Death Star, and get a first look at three Marvel variant covers for Women's History Month. Plus, we awe over the family-like dynamic between the voice actors behind Clone Force 99 with Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.