This week in Star Wars, we get our cards and letters ready for some dazzling new droid stamps from the United States Postal Service and check out an exclusive piece of art by Grant Griffin in the upcoming Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away by George Mann and Cavan Scott. Plus, we want to know what Star Wars is making you smile. Tweet us with the hashtag #ThisWeekSmiles and maybe you will see your pick in next week's show!