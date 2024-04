Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this episode, C-3PO recounts his exciting adventures with the "Star Wars Rebels" crew and the events of "A New Hope" in his efforts to find R2-D2, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious figure. LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales - Mission to Mos Eisley debuts this MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 (8:00 p.m. ET/PT) on Disney XD.