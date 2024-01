Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the two-part Star Wars Rebels episode "In the Name of the Rebellion," in which Saw Gerrera returns to fight alongside the Ghost crew. Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with the show's creators and stars, including Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, Vanessa Marshall, and many more.