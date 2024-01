Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

In this installment of Rebels Recon, we dig deep into the special two-part premiere of Star Wars Rebels’ fourth and final season. Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episodes with Sabine herself, Tiya Sircar, along with the show’s creators, including Pablo Hidalgo, Caroline Robinson Kermel, Keith Kellogg, Henry Gilroy, and more. Plus, the return of Chopper Cam. For Mandalore!