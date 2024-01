Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, David Goyer and Mohen Leo take a seat on our couch to talk about taking you on a quest to Mustafar in the new ILMxLAB immersive VR experience Vader Immortal. Plus, some lucky fans get an early look at Star Wars Resistance ahead of its debut, we pack our bags for New York Comic Con, Our Star Wars Stories spins its first tale, and more!