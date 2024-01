Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we celebrate Disney+ Day with Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, grab some popcorn for another viewing of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on the big screen, and get a look inside the pages of the upcoming Marvel's Obi-Wan Kenobi #5. Plus, we learn a little more about Saw Gerrera as we count down to the premiere of Andor on Disney+ arriving September 21, 2022.