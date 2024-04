Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check out brand new poster art that asks “Who will survive?” in Star Wars: The High Republic, get ready to bake with IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, and crash land on a tropical island with LEGO Star Wars: Castaways. Plus, Jordan Fisher stops by to chat about taking on the role of Dan from “The Elder” in Star Wars: Visions on Disney+.