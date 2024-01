Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we have news on some of your favorite Star Wars games, we send congrats to our friends at ILMxLAB, and we revel in cute Star Wars pets! Share your own furry friends on social with #CuteStarWarsPets, and you may be featured next week! Plus, travel back to the early days of shooting Star Wars: A New Hope!