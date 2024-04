Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get an exclusive first look inside the upcoming Marvel comics miniseries Star Wars: Crimson Reign, The Mandalorian Season 2 Boba Fett hits Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and we check out StarWars.com to plan our Halloween celebrations. Plus, Henry Golding jumps in to talk all about stepping into the role of Tsubaki from "Akakiri" in Star Wars: Visions on Disney+.