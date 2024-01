Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Jordan Hembrough heads to Beaverton, Oregon, to meet Christina Cato, a Star Wars fan who taught herself the art and science of droid building. Challenging herself, Christina worked months to build her own functioning astromech from scratch; in the process, she discovered that she's capable of more than even she herself previously believed.