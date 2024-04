Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

Squadron Leader Varko Grey finds himself as the last TIE pilot on the battlefield, hunted by a renegade X-wing of the New Republic in this standalone Star Wars: Squadrons story. In a mission gone wrong, the Empire’s retreat marks yet another stumble in the wake of the second Death Star’s destruction. But for the remainder of Titan Squadron, the battle is far from over.