Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, we celebrate May the 4th early with some video game deals and Star Wars comics available on Free Comic Book Day, and a reminder that reservations for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort open tomorrow. Plus, Andi sits down with author Charles Soule to talk Darth Vader and Lobot.