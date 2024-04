Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get excited for key art and a premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, take a look at some spoilers from Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows, and grab some popcorn as LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales creeps its way onto Disney+. Plus, legendary actor James Hong stops in to talk about voicing the Elder in Star Wars: Visions.