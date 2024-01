Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we check in with the Stinger Mantis crew in the newest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer, Cere Junda enters the holotables of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, and things get complicated for Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, "Tipping Point". Plus, Katee Sackhoff chats about the process of taking Bo-Katan Kryze from animation to Live Action.