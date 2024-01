Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week on The Star Wars Show, Andi sits down with Paul Duncan, author of The Star Wars Archives. Plus, we get a look at the Star Wars Celebration Chicago store exclusive merchandise, get up close and personal with some movie props from Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Star Wars Show and StarWars.com are nominated for 5 Webby Awards!