From November 13-15, Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles hosted the Star Wars Art Awakens exhibit featuring top professional and emerging contemporary artists. Visit http://www.ebay.com/artawakens to purchase new and original pieces, as well as prints, from the event -- now being auctioned off in the name of Star Wars: Force for Change to support UNICEF Kid Power.