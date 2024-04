Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, a shipload of new content hits Star Wars: Squadrons, Minecraft heads to the galaxy far, far away, and get an exclusive first look at the upcoming LEGO Trouble on Tatooine set. Plus, we celebrate the one-year anniversary of ILMxLAB's release of Vader Immortal: Episode III.