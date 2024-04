Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we update you on all the exciting news coming from Lucasfilm Games, including a brand new Indiana Jones game and a team up with Ubisoft, the Armorer forges her way into Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes, and we check out a new shipment of Black Spire Outpost goodies to shopDisney.