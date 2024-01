Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a first look inside the pages of Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #1 from Phase II of The High Republic and share all the sweet, sweet news that was revealed at D23 Expo from Andor, Skeleton Crew, The Mandalorian, Willow, Indiana Jones, and more. Plus, we chat with some of the cast and crew who graced the main stage at D23 Expo.