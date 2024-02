Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we report in from San Diego Comic-Con International where we announce a new cast member for The Acolyte, check out some exciting publishing reveals, and take a look at new Star Wars toys from Hasbro. Plus, Kristin checks out all the fun Star Wars items and cosplay on the convention floor.