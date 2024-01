Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

While the clones honor their agreement and produce critical intel on the Outer Rim territories, Kanan, Ezra, Zeb, and Sabine remain stuck on the ground as a sandstorm closes in on their position. Meanwhile on the Ghost, Hera and Chopper spot a Star Destroyer coming out of hyperspace and heading right towards them.