This week in Star Wars, we get the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Doctor Aphra gets her own audiobook original, we announce The Star Wars Show Book Club, and take a look at some of your favorite Star Wars quotes. Plus, travel back to 2010 when a young Boba Fett made his debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.