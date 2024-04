Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we meet a brand new bounty hunter from the comic pages of War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt, return to Vader's castle with the upcoming Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader's Castle, and climb aboard the Starlight Beacon for the annual conference of the Galactic Agriculture Alliance in the latest issue of Star Wars Insider. Plus, we pull up a chair to talk all about the return of Cad Bane in Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+.