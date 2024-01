Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

This week in Star Wars, we get a new look at the upcoming Ahsoka series, more Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures episodes coming soon, and Star Wars gets some Emmy nominations. Plus, the voices of Nash Durango and Taborr Val Dorn from Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stops by to talk Season 1.